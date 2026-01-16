Its high-quality and multi-layered material with improved feel makes the new Kärcher Performance Plus garden hose ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks. This not only makes it sit more comfortably in the hand, but also ensures the hose maintains a constant water flow. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer of the 50-metre garden hose protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This new product from Kärcher, with a diameter of 5/8", also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and +60 °C as well as bursting pressure of 40 bar. What's more, the durable, quality hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The 50-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" hose is ideal for watering medium to large gardens and other spaces. Kärcher supplies the hose with a 15-year guarantee.