Detergente specifico per rimozione insetti da Auto e Moto, 500ml

Rimuove delicatamente gli insetti da superfici in vernice, griglie del radiatore, specchietti esterni, pannelli e sperfici in plastica.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (ml) 500
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 8
Peso (kg) 0,5
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,7
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Detergente specifico per rimozione insetti da Auto e Moto, 500ml
Detergente specifico per rimozione insetti da Auto e Moto, 500ml
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Aree di applicazione
  • Vernice
  • Metallo
  • Cromo
  • Plastica