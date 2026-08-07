Top Care CP 950 ASF, 20Litre

Liquid spray wax for conservation and shiny finish care. Insensitive to water hardness, it generates a stable high-lustre film, allows water to be removed from large surfaces and dries without leaving streaks or spots.

Our Top Care CP 950 is a very effective gloss dryer for use in self-service wash systems, with a yield of up to 1,250 passenger cars per litre. The drying aid can also be used with high-pressure cleaners and – irrespective of the water hardness and quality – sustainably and effectively supports the gloss retention of the paintwork of cars, commercial vehicles and bikes. In combination with osmosis water, it ensures stain-free drying and is also VDA-compliant. Contained surfactants are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 20
Packaging unit (Unit) 1
pH 4
Weight (Kilogram) 19.96
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 22.085
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 250 x 230 x 410
Top Care CP 950 ASF, 20Litre
Top Care CP 950 ASF, 20Litre
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Application areas
  • Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
Accessories