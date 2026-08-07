VehiclePro Truck Cleaner, alkaline RM 805, NTA-free, 20Litre
The prespraying agent in commercial vehicle washes effectively supports the removal of the most stubborn contamination, like lubricants, soot, oil, tar, insects and grey film on all types of commercial vehicles. NTA-free.
The prespraying agent in commercial vehicle washes effectively supports the removal of the most stubborn contamination, like lubricants, soot, oil, tar, insects and grey film on all types of commercial vehicles. NTA-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|20
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|13
|Weight (Kilogram)
|21.4
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|22.41
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|250 x 230 x 420
Product
- Effective prespraying agent for prewashing utility vehicles
- Allows grease, oil, emissions and insect soiling to swell and dissolves these reliably
- Significantly improves the cleaning result of the following cleaning steps.
- Ideal for cleaning truck covers
- Very good cleaning properties, particularly with cold water
- Effective quickly
- Gentle cleaning action
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 Classic
- HD 4/10 Commercial Bundle
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 4/8 Commercial Bundle
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/20 G
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HD 9/25 Ge
- HD trailer gasoline
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 1000 BE EASY!
- HDS 1000 DE EASY!
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 5/11 U EASY!
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic with RM Kit
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- RBS 6012
- RBS 6014
- TB
Application areas
- Car/engine wash
- Car wash
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Tarpaulin cleaning
- Cars