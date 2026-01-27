HR 4
For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4 offers both options and can be easily removed from the wall for flexible watering.
Singular practicality. Double functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket and are always ready to hand. The HR 4 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to its low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 function: wall-mounted and mobile hose reel in oneStorage of the hose on the wall as well as for mobile use in your garden.
Practical nozzle holderNozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Wall mountSimple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|160
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Equipment
- Nozzle holder
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas