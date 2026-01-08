Schlauch Performance Plus 1/2" - 20m

Flexibel und extrem knickfest dank des hochwertigen Mehrschichtgewebes: der neue Gartenschlauch Performance Plus 1/2" mit einer Länge von 20 m. Ermöglicht den ständigen Wasserdurchfluss.

Der Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch Performance Plus mit einem Durchmesser von 1/2" und einer Länge von 20 Metern eignet sich ideal zur Bewässerung kleiner bis mittelgroßer Flächen und Gärten. Das hochwertige Mehrschichtgewebe mit verbesserter Haptik liegt spürbar besser in der Hand und macht die Neuheit aus dem Hause Kärcher besonders robust, flexibel und extrem knickfest – und damit zum absoluten Bewässerungs-Performer mit ständigem Wasserdurchfluss. Zudem ist der Gartenschlauch phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich und nachhaltig. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material, und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 45 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von −20 bis +60 °C aus. Auf diesen Gartenschlauch gewähren wir 15 Jahre Garantie.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Hochwertiges Mehrschichtgewebe
  • Flexibilität und Knickfestigkeit zur Gewährleistung eines optimalen Wasserdurchflusses.
20 Meter
  • Zur Bewässerung kleiner bis mittelgroßer Flächen und Gärten.
Dank Qualitätsgewebe mit hoher Wandstärke bis zu einem Druck von 45 Bar geeignet
  • Garantierte Robustheit.
Handlicher Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung
  • Für eine leichte Handhabung.
Hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von −20 bis +60 °C
  • Qualitätsschlauch.
Lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch
  • Für eine besonders hohe Lebensdauer.
Phthalatfreier (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium u. bleifreier Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch
  • Gesundheitlich unbedenklich und umweltfreundlich.
Anti-UV-Außenschicht
  • Extrem wetterbeständig.
15 Jahre Garantie
  • Langlebigkeit und hoher Qualitätsanspruch.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Durchmesser 1/2″
Schlauchlänge (m) 20
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2,7
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 2,7
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 280 x 280 x 130
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT