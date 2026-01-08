Schlauch Performance Plus 1/2" - 20m
Flexibel und extrem knickfest dank des hochwertigen Mehrschichtgewebes: der neue Gartenschlauch Performance Plus 1/2" mit einer Länge von 20 m. Ermöglicht den ständigen Wasserdurchfluss.
Der Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch Performance Plus mit einem Durchmesser von 1/2" und einer Länge von 20 Metern eignet sich ideal zur Bewässerung kleiner bis mittelgroßer Flächen und Gärten. Das hochwertige Mehrschichtgewebe mit verbesserter Haptik liegt spürbar besser in der Hand und macht die Neuheit aus dem Hause Kärcher besonders robust, flexibel und extrem knickfest – und damit zum absoluten Bewässerungs-Performer mit ständigem Wasserdurchfluss. Zudem ist der Gartenschlauch phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich und nachhaltig. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material, und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 45 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von −20 bis +60 °C aus. Auf diesen Gartenschlauch gewähren wir 15 Jahre Garantie.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Hochwertiges Mehrschichtgewebe
- Flexibilität und Knickfestigkeit zur Gewährleistung eines optimalen Wasserdurchflusses.
20 Meter
- Zur Bewässerung kleiner bis mittelgroßer Flächen und Gärten.
Dank Qualitätsgewebe mit hoher Wandstärke bis zu einem Druck von 45 Bar geeignet
- Garantierte Robustheit.
Handlicher Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung
- Für eine leichte Handhabung.
Hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von −20 bis +60 °C
- Qualitätsschlauch.
Lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch
- Für eine besonders hohe Lebensdauer.
Phthalatfreier (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium u. bleifreier Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch
- Gesundheitlich unbedenklich und umweltfreundlich.
Anti-UV-Außenschicht
- Extrem wetterbeständig.
15 Jahre Garantie
- Langlebigkeit und hoher Qualitätsanspruch.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Durchmesser
|1/2″
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|20
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|2,7
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|2,7
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 130
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4
- SensoTimer ST 6 Duo eco!ogic
- WBS 3