H 9 Q Hochdruckschlauch Quick Connect
Für Geräte der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 mit Quick Connect. Für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. 9 m, 180 bar, 60 °C.
9 m Hochdruck-Ersatzschlauch für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger (K 2 bis K 7) ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung Quick Connect an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. Der Ersatzschlauch hält Druck bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 60 °C ausgelegt.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Ersatzschlauch 9 m
- Schneller Schlauchwechsel
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Der Hochdruckschlauch lässt sich schnell und bequem in das Gerät und in die Pistole ein- und wieder ausklicken. Das spart Zeit und Aufwand.
Schnellkupplungssystem
- Für bequeme Reinigung
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Temperatur (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Druck (bar)
|180
|Länge (m)
|9
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0.8
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.600
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini