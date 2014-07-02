H 9 Q Hochdruckschlauch Quick Connect

Für Geräte der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 mit Quick Connect. Für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. 9 m, 180 bar, 60 °C.

9 m Hochdruck-Ersatzschlauch für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger (K 2 bis K 7) ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung Quick Connect an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. Der Ersatzschlauch hält Druck bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 60 °C ausgelegt.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Ersatzschlauch 9 m
  • Schneller Schlauchwechsel
Quick Connect-Anschluss
  • Der Hochdruckschlauch lässt sich schnell und bequem in das Gerät und in die Pistole ein- und wieder ausklicken. Das spart Zeit und Aufwand.
Schnellkupplungssystem
  • Für bequeme Reinigung
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Temperatur (°C) max. 60
Max. Druck (bar) 180
Länge (m) 9
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0.8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Kompatible Geräte
Zubehör