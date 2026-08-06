FRV 50 Me surface cleaner
Surface cleaning with automatic suction of the dirty water for very large surfaces - this means the FRV 50 Me. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 10 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 2000 l/h / 85°C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,9
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HDC 40/16
- HDC 40/16 VA