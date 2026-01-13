Hose Performance Plus 3/4" -25m
Easy-to-handle, long-lasting and weather-resistant: the 25-metre long Performance Plus 3/4" garden hose. Flexible, ultra-robust and extremely resistant to kinks – for constant water flow.
The innovative new hose from Kärcher is made from a high-quality multi-layered woven material with an improved feel, making it ultra robust, flexible and kink-resistant. It also maintains a constant water flow and sits notably more comfortably in the hand. A weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material inside the 25-metre quality garden hose. And the opaque middle layer ensures that algae cannot form inside the hose. The 3/4" hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance range, easily withstanding temperatures of between -20 and +60 °C. What's more, the durable garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. With its bursting pressure of 30 bar, the Performance Plus is ideal for watering small to medium gardens and other spaces. Includes a 15-year warranty.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
25 metres
- For watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 30 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Hose length (m)
|25
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|5,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 180
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment