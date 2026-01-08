Schlauch PrimoFlex® 1/2" - 20 m

Der flexible Gartenschlauch PrimoFlex® (1/2") ist ein 20 m langer, temperaturbeständiger und gesundheitlich unbedenklicher Wasserschlauch mit druckfester Armierung. Berstdruck: 24 bar.

Der PrimoFlex® Qualitäts-Schlauch mit einem Durchmesser von 1/2" und einer Länge von 20 m eignet sich ideal zur Bewässerung kleiner bis großer Flächen und Gärten. Der 3-lagige Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), kadmium-, barium- und bleifrei - und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Auf diesen flexiblen Gartenschlauch gewähren wir 12 Jahre Garantie. Die Gartenschläuche der Kärcher Bewässerungslinie präsentieren sich äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Die Vorteile liegen auf der Hand: Lange Lebensdauer und einfache Handhabung. Denn Bewässern mit Kärcher ist Bewässerung mit Köpfchen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
12 Jahre Garantie
  • Langlebigkeit
3 Lagen
  • Knickfest
Berstdruck 24 bar
  • Garantiert Robustheit
Handlicher Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung
  • Für eine leichte Handhabung.
Hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C
  • Garantiert Robustheit
Kadmium-, barium und bleifrei
  • Gesundheitlich und umweltfreundlich
Lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch
  • Garantiert Robustheit und Langlebigkeit
Phthalatfreier (< 0,1 %) Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch
  • Gesundheitlich und umweltfreundlich
Wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht
  • Garantiert Robustheit
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Durchmesser 1/2″
Schlauchlänge (m) 20
Farbe Gelb
Gewicht (kg) 2,3
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 2,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 285 x 285 x 115
Schlauch PrimoFlex® 1/2" - 20 m
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT