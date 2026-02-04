Set d’adaptateur pour rallonge de flexible

Set d’adaptateur 2 pièces pour le raccordement d’une rallonge de flexible avec raccord vissé à un nettoyeur haute pression équipé du système Quick Connect. Ne convient pas aux appareils à enrouleur de flexible.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Kit d'accessoires Quick Connect
  • Pour tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher depuis l'année de construction 1992.
Connexion en laiton
  • Changement aisé et raccordement rapide de la poignée-pistolet grâce au Quick Connect.
Système Quick connect
  • Facile à utiliser
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 0.2
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 80 x 45 x 61
