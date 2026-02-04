Set d’adaptateur pour rallonge de flexible
Set d’adaptateur 2 pièces pour le raccordement d’une rallonge de flexible avec raccord vissé à un nettoyeur haute pression équipé du système Quick Connect. Ne convient pas aux appareils à enrouleur de flexible.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Kit d'accessoires Quick Connect
- Pour tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher depuis l'année de construction 1992.
Connexion en laiton
- Changement aisé et raccordement rapide de la poignée-pistolet grâce au Quick Connect.
Système Quick connect
- Facile à utiliser
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|0.2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|80 x 45 x 61
Appareils compatibles
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.600
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.80 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini