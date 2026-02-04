Adapterset Verlängerungsschlauch
2-teiliges Adapterset zum Anschluss eines Verlängerungsschlauchs mit Schraubgewinde an Hochdruckreiniger mit Quick Connect-Schnellverbindung. Nicht für Schlauchtrommelgeräte.
2-teiliges Adapterset zum Anschluss eines Verlängerungsschlauchs mit Schraubgewinde an Hochdruckreiniger mit Quick Connect-Schnellverbindung. Nicht für Schlauchtrommelgeräte.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Quick-Connect Nachrüstset
- Zum Nachrüsten aller Hochdruckreiniger ab Baujahr 1992 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss-System
Messinganschluss
- Einfacher Wechsel und schneller Anschluss der Pistole per Quick Connect.
Quick Connect-System
- Besonders anwenderfreundlich.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0.2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0.2
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|80 x 45 x 61
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.410 T50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.600
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.80M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini