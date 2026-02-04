Adapterset Verlängerungsschlauch

2-teiliges Adapterset zum Anschluss eines Verlängerungsschlauchs mit Schraubgewinde an Hochdruckreiniger mit Quick Connect-Schnellverbindung. Nicht für Schlauchtrommelgeräte.

2-teiliges Adapterset zum Anschluss eines Verlängerungsschlauchs mit Schraubgewinde an Hochdruckreiniger mit Quick Connect-Schnellverbindung. Nicht für Schlauchtrommelgeräte.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Quick-Connect Nachrüstset
  • Zum Nachrüsten aller Hochdruckreiniger ab Baujahr 1992 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss-System
Messinganschluss
  • Einfacher Wechsel und schneller Anschluss der Pistole per Quick Connect.
Quick Connect-System
  • Besonders anwenderfreundlich.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0.2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 45 x 61
Kompatible Geräte