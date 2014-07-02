XH 10 Q Verlängerungsschlauch Quick Connect
Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung für höhere Flexibilität. 10 m robuster DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch für lange Haltbarkeit. Für K 3-K 7-Geräte mit Quick Connect-Anschluss.
Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung für die Pistole "Best" mit Quick Connect-Anschluss. Die 10 m lange Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung sorgt für höhere Flexibilität und erweitert den Aktionsradius des Hochdruckreinigers. Einfach zwischen Pistole mit Quick Connect-Schnellkupplung und Hochdruckschlauch anschließen und schon arbeitet es sich besser. Der robuste DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch ist mit einem Textilgeflecht verstärkt und verfügt über einen Schlauch-Knickschutz sowie einen stabilen Messinganschluss für lange Haltbarkeit. Die Schlauchverlängerung hält einem Druck von bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 60 °C ausgelegt. Der Verlängerungsschlauch lässt sich selbstverständlich auch im Zusammenhang mit Reinigungsmitteln verwenden. Geeignet für alle Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 3-K 7 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss.
Merkmale und Vorteile
10m Verlängerungsschlauch
- Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Schnellkupplungssystem zum einfachen Anschluss von Pistole und Hochdruckschlauch.
DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt
- Schutz des Schlauchs vor Abknicken.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Temperatur (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Druck (bar)
|180
|Länge (m)
|10
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|1.1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1.3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- K 2.410 T50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.600
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.300
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic