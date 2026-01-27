HR 2.10 Set
Complete set for convenient watering and space-saving hose storage. Ready for immediate use with a 10 m Kärcher garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle.
Mobile use meets compact storage: the hose reel ensures convenient watering and space-saving storage of the garden hose. The complete set includes a 10 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapters and a garden nozzle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and can be stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, ergonomic handle for comfortable transport and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The product is also UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose reel is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 30 (1/2") / max. 20 (5/8") / max. 15 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 475 x 350
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 10 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas