HR 4.30 Set
For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4.30 set with a 30 m hose, accessories and nozzle holder offers both options for flexible watering.
Singular practicality. Double functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket and are always ready to hand. The HR 4.30 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, high stability thanks to its low centre of gravity and 30 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 function: wall-mounted and mobile hose reel in oneStorage of the hose on the wall as well as for mobile use in your garden.
Practical nozzle holderNozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Wall mountSimple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|30
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|160
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 30 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Nozzle holder
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas