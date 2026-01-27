HT 2.20 Set
The compact and mobile hose trolley with an extra wide base for maximum stability, 20 m Kärcher hose, watering accessories and nozzle, as well as a height-adjustable handle.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. The set is equipped with a 20 m hose, watering accessories and a nozzle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Foldable crank handleCompact storage.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 475 x 840
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas