HT 2.20 Set

The compact and mobile hose trolley with an extra wide base for maximum stability, 20 m Kärcher hose, watering accessories and nozzle, as well as a height-adjustable handle. 

The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. The set is equipped with a 20 m hose, watering accessories and a nozzle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.

Features and benefits
HT 2.20 Set: High stability and sturdiness
Thanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
HT 2.20 Set: Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handle
Compact storage.
HT 2.20 Set: Foldable crank handle
Foldable crank handle
Ready to use immediately
  • Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
  • Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
  • No leaking water after use.
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Hose diameter (mm) 13
Hose capacity (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840

Scope of supply

  • Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
  • Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
  • G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
  • Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
  • PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 20 m

Equipment

  • Kit
  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Small to medium-sized areas
