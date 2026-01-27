HT 3.20 Set
The hose trolley with nozzle holder impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability, height-adjustable handle, 20 m garden hose and watering accessories.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability, UV and frost resistance and a handy nozzle holder on the handle. The set is equipped with a 20 m hose, Kärcher watering accessories and a nozzle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Practical nozzle holderNozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Nozzle holder
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Compatible machines
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas