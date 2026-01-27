HT 4.20 Set
The mobile hose trolley set impresses with its extra wide base, precise hose guide and height-adjustable handle and is ready for immediate use, including a 20 m hose and accessories.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The hose trolley is ready for immediate use thanks to the supplied 20 m hose and accessories, such as the Kärcher connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Hose guideFor easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|45
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Performance Plus hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Hose guide
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas