HT 5.20 M Set
The hose trolley scores points with its robust metal reel, wide base for high stability and 20 m hose and is ready for immediate use with the enclosed watering accessories.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The robust metal reel can withstand even the toughest garden conditions. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The set is ready for immediate use thanks to the included accessories, such as the Kärcher garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Hose guideFor easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Metal reelGuaranteed robustness and durability.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handle
- Compact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Performance Plus hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas