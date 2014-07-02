Raccord universel
La nouvelle génération de raccords Kärcher est robuste et compatible avec tous les diamètres de tuyaux présents sur le marché (13mm, 15 mm et 19 mm). Grâce à 2 pattes internes, la fixation de l’accessoire est impeccable et résiste même si l’une des pattes casse.
Connexion, déconnexion et réparation faciles – avec le raccord universel pratique et ergonomique de Kärcher. Le système de raccordement flexible facilite considérablement l'arrosage des petits et grands jardins et espaces. Parce que le bon fonctionnement des nez de robinet et des raccords de flexible est la base de tout bon système d'arrosage. Le raccord universel est compatible avec les trois diamètres de flexible les plus courants et tous les systèmes clic disponibles.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Design ergonomique facilitant l'utilisation
- Pour une prise en main facile.
Universel (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Utilisable sur tous les tuyaux
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Diamètre
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Couleur
|jaune
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|70 x 33 x 42
Appareils compatibles
- Chariot enrouleur HT 3.400
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M PLUS *CH
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.54M PLUS
- K 2.59M *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 2.91MD PLUS
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.91MD PLUS
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
RÉCOMPENSES
Recommandation du raccord rapide Universal
Le raccord rapide Universal a obtenu la note « Très bien » (1,3) et le label « Recommandation » au test pratique du magazine « selbst ist der Mann ».