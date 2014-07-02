Connexion, déconnexion et réparation faciles – avec le raccord universel pratique et ergonomique de Kärcher. Le système de raccordement flexible facilite considérablement l'arrosage des petits et grands jardins et espaces. Parce que le bon fonctionnement des nez de robinet et des raccords de flexible est la base de tout bon système d'arrosage. Le raccord universel est compatible avec les trois diamètres de flexible les plus courants et tous les systèmes clic disponibles.