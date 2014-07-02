Raccord universel

La nouvelle génération de raccords Kärcher est robuste et compatible avec tous les diamètres de tuyaux présents sur le marché (13mm, 15 mm et 19 mm). Grâce à 2 pattes internes, la fixation de l’accessoire est impeccable et résiste même si l’une des pattes casse.

Connexion, déconnexion et réparation faciles – avec le raccord universel pratique et ergonomique de Kärcher. Le système de raccordement flexible facilite considérablement l'arrosage des petits et grands jardins et espaces. Parce que le bon fonctionnement des nez de robinet et des raccords de flexible est la base de tout bon système d'arrosage. Le raccord universel est compatible avec les trois diamètres de flexible les plus courants et tous les systèmes clic disponibles.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Design ergonomique facilitant l'utilisation
  • Pour une prise en main facile.
Universel (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
  • Utilisable sur tous les tuyaux
Spécifications

Données techniques

Diamètre 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Couleur jaune
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 70 x 33 x 42
Appareils compatibles

RÉCOMPENSES

Schlauchkupplungen Universal

Recommandation du raccord rapide Universal

Le raccord rapide Universal a obtenu la note « Très bien » (1,3) et le label « Recommandation » au test pratique du magazine « selbst ist der Mann ».