PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.
The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 from Kärcher optimally prepares surfaces for painting, priming and coating. The solvent-based cleaner reliably removes wax-based preservation agents, protective wax films as well as grease, oil, lubricants, resin, mineral contamination and adhesives even at a low dosage. The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 is free from halogenated hydrocarbons, easy to rinse off and perfect for use with high-pressure cleaners, making it ideal for application in industry and trade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|16
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 230 x 400
Product
- Effective de-preservation agent
- Dissolves protective wax films on surfaces
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Gentle on materials
- Free from halogenated hydrocarbons
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H304 May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P301 IF SWALLOWED:
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P331 Do NOT induce vomiting.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- EUH 066 Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car de-waxing
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Car/engine wash