Detergente per rifiniture in plastica RM 652 satinato, 500ml

Pulizia profonda e protezione per tutte le superfici in plastica e gomma. Lascia superfici opache come la seta che sembrano come nuove, sono piacevoli al tatto e sono repellenti all'acqua e allo sporco.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (ml) 500
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 8
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,6
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Aree di applicazione
  • Abitacolo
  • Pannelli di plastica