Detergente specifico per biciclette 3-in-1, 500ml

Pulizia manuale di biciclette e motociclette. Rimuove delicatamente ed efficacemente polvere, usura di pneumatici, insetti, fango e olio. Facile da usare grazie alla formula sticky gel.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (ml) 500
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 8
Peso (kg) 0,6
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,7
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Prodotto
  • Formula migliorata - particolarmente efficace anche sulla polvere dei freni.
  • La formula in gel assicura una perfetta adesione per un facile utilizzo
  • detergente pronto all'uso
  • Il corpo della bottiglia è realizzato al 100% in plastica riciclata
  • Prodotto in Germania
Attenzione
Scheda di sicurezza prevista come da normative europee
  • P101 In caso di consultazione di un medico, tenere a disposizione il contenitore o l'etichetta del prodotto.
  • P102 Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini.
  • H318 Provoca gravi lesioni oculari.
  • P103 Leggere l’etichetta prima dell’uso.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IN CASO DI CONTATTO CON GLI OCCHI: sciacquare accuratamente per parecchi minuti. Togliere le eventuali lenti a contatto se è agevole farlo. Continuare a sciacquare.
  • P310 Contattare immediatamente un CENTRO ANTIVELENI/un medico.
Aree di applicazione
  • Per la pulizia delle moto e degli scooter.
  • Biciclette
