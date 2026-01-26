Penušavo sredstvo za čišćenje RM 615, 1l

Sa pojačivačem penušanja za još snažnije dubinsko pranje. Zahvaljujući novom aktivnom odstranjivaču nečistoća, ono lako i brzo uklanja čak i uljane i masne nečistoće, kao i uobičajenu nečistoću na vozilima i uličnu prljavštinu. Bez fosfata i nežno prema materijalima.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,1
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Automobili
  • Motocikli i skuteri
  • Mobilne kućice