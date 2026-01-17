Šampon za automobile 3 u 1 RM 610, 1l

Moćni šampon za automobile sa jedinstvenom 3 u 1 formulom, koje se odlikuje izuzetnim performansama čišćenja zahvaljujući aktivnom odstranjivaču nečistoća, kao i formulom za brzo sušenje i ultrasjaj. Za izvanrednu efikasnost pri čišćenju, nega i zaštita u jednom koraku. Za nežno pranje svih tipova vozila.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Šampon za automobile 3 u 1 RM 610, 1l
Šampon za automobile 3 u 1 RM 610, 1l
Kompatibilni uređaji