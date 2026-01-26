Finišer za staklo 3 u 1 RM 627, 1l

Štedi vreme i trud: finišer za staklo 3 u 1 pruža dugotrajnu čistoću bez tačkica ili linija i posebno je prikladno za teško pristupačne velike staklene površine koje je teško dohvatiti (poput zimskih bašti i staklenih fasada). Sa zaštitnom formulom koja površine duže čuva čistim. Nije efikasno na premazanim staklenim površinama.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,1
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Velike, teško dostupne staklene površine
  • Zimske bašte