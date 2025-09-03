Sredstvo za čišćenje kamena i pločnika 3 u 1 RM 611, 1l

Moćno sredstvo za čišćenje kamena i pločnika sa jedinstvenom 3 u 1 formulom za izvanredne performanse čišćenja. Sa aktivnim odstranjivačem nečistoća, zaštitna formula protiv prljanja i zaštita od vetra i vremenskih uslova. Za izvanrednu efikasnost pri čišćenju, nega i zaštita u jednom koraku. Može se koristiti na kamenim terasama, svim zidovima i fasadama kuće i u bašti.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
