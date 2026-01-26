Sredstvo za čišćenje plastičnih površina 3 u 1 RM 613, 1l

Moćno sredstvo za čišćenje plastičnih površina sa jedinstvenom 3 u 1 formulom koje se odlikuje izuzetnim performansama čišćenja zahvaljujući aktivnom odstranjivaču nečistoća, kao i formulom za zaštitu boje i materijala. Za izvanrednu efikasnost pri čišćenju, nega i zaštita u jednom koraku. Može se koristiti za baštenski nameštaj, PVC prozore i druge plastične površine.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Sredstvo za čišćenje plastičnih površina 3 u 1 RM 613, 1l
Sredstvo za čišćenje plastičnih površina 3 u 1 RM 613, 1l
Sredstvo za čišćenje plastičnih površina 3 u 1 RM 613, 1l
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Baštenski/terasa/balkonski nameštaj
  • Prozorski okviri
  • Plastične obloge