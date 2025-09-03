Univerzalno sredstvo za čišćenje RM 626, 1l

Moćno univerzalno sredstvo za upotrebu uz Kärcher kompresorske čistače. Sa novim aktivnim odstranjivačem nečistoća koji lako uklanja uljana, masna i uporna zaprljanja sa mineralima samo hladnom vodom. Za korišćenje u svim prostorijama kuće, u bašti i na vozilima.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Površine oko kuće i bašte