Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l
Avec activateur de mousse spécial pour un nettoyage parfait. Le nouveau détachant actif élimine rapidement l'huile et les salissures grasses typiques des souillures de véhicules et des saletés de la route. Sans phosphate et doux pour les matériaux.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Conditionnement (l)
|5
|Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s))
|1
|Poids (kg)
|5,2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini Plus
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K Mini
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car&Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition *DE
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.110 *EU
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.160 PLUS *EU
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.185 PLUS *EU
- K 2.190 *EU
- K 2.300 T50 WB *EU
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.36 M plus
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50*EU
- K 2.390 T50 *EU
- K 2.400 + T50 *EU
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T 50
- K 2.425 + T50 *EU
- K 2.460 M PLUS T50 *EU
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.59 M plus
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS *EU
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS T50 *EU
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.900M PLUS *BLX
- K 2.900M PLUS T80 *BLX
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.98 M
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR *EU
- K 2.980 M plus WB *EU
- K 2.980M PLUS T80*EU
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150 *EU
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.200 compact
- K 3.550 *EU
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 *EU
- K 3.580 T200 *EU
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.80 MD T250 *EU
- K 3.80 MD plus T250 RR *EU
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.82 MD plus VPS T250 *EU
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 4
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home *EU
- K 4.20 M PLUS T 200 *EU
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 Jubilee T 250
- K 4.80 MD T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic + T 250
- K 4.82 MD T250 *EU
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5.200 compact
- K 5.520 T400 *EU
- K 5.70 MD T 250 *EU
- K 5.79 T 250
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Pure Home *EU
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.200 compact
- K 7.280 MD Plus *EU
- K 7.350
- K 7.400 *EU
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 eco!ogic + T 400
- K 7.85 MD
- K3 Car & Home T50
- K4 eco!ogic
- K 2.14
- K 3 Full Control
- K 4 Compact *EU
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 7
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 2.105
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 214 + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 2300 + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 238 M + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 380 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 480 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 570 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K4600
Domaines d'utilisation
- Voitures
- Motos et scooters
- Mobilehomes