Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l

Avec activateur de mousse spécial pour un nettoyage parfait. Le nouveau détachant actif élimine rapidement l'huile et les salissures grasses typiques des souillures de véhicules et des saletés de la route. Sans phosphate et doux pour les matériaux.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (l) 5
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 1
Poids (kg) 5,2
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 5,6
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Voitures
  • Motos et scooters
  • Mobilehomes
