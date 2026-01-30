Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l
Met speciale schuimformule voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Verwijdert dankzij de actieve vuiloplosser olie en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk.
Met speciale schuimformule voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Dit maakt het reinigen van je auto in combinatie met een hogedrukreiniger nóg leuker! Dankzij de nieuwe actieve vuiloplosser verwijdert de reiniger zelfs olie, vettig vuil en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk. Kant en klaar middel in 5 liter verpakking, zodat je er even tegenaan kunt. Dient gebruikt te worden in combinatie met de FJ Foam Jet. Gebruik dit detergent niet rechtstreeks in de detergententank van de hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Inhoud van de verpakking (l)
|5
|Verpakkingseenheid (Stuk(s))
|1
|Gewicht (kg)
|5,2
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|5,6
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.160 PLUS
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.200 Balcony WB
- K 2.300
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36 M
- K 2.36M T 50
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50
- K 2.390 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.425
- K 2.460 M PLUS T50
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.59 M plus
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS T50
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.900M PLUS T80
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T50
- K 2.98 M plus
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR
- K 2.980 M plus WB
- K 2.980M PLUS T80
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.150 T250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T250
- K 3.80 MD plus T250 RR
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.82 MD plus VPS T250
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 3.99M-PLUS
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.20 M T200
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 M T 250
- K 4.80 MD T 250
- K 4.80 MD plus
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.82 MD T250
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5.200
- K 5.520 T400 *EU
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.70 MD T 250
- K 5.79 T 250
- K 5.80 MD ALU
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.350 MD
- K 7.400
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 MD
- K 7.91 MD
- K4 eco!ogic
Toepassingen
- Auto's
- Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
- Mobile homes