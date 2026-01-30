Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l

Met speciale schuimformule voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Verwijdert dankzij de actieve vuiloplosser olie en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk.

Met speciale schuimformule voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Dit maakt het reinigen van je auto in combinatie met een hogedrukreiniger nóg leuker! Dankzij de nieuwe actieve vuiloplosser verwijdert de reiniger zelfs olie, vettig vuil en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk. Kant en klaar middel in 5 liter verpakking, zodat je er even tegenaan kunt. Dient gebruikt te worden in combinatie met de FJ Foam Jet. Gebruik dit detergent niet rechtstreeks in de detergententank van de hogedrukreiniger.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Inhoud van de verpakking (l) 5
Verpakkingseenheid (Stuk(s)) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5,2
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 5,6
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
Toepassingen
  • Auto's
  • Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
  • Mobile homes
Toebehoren