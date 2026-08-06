VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806, 20l
Detergent concentrate for high-pressure washing. With a wide area of applications for removing the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, insects and tree sap. NTA-free.
Can be used universally for washing cars, commercial vehicles, bikes and engines, powerful VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806 for use at self-service washing stations. The NTA-free, ultra-effective high-pressure detergent dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, mud, insects and tree sap. It quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator, while the surfactants it contains, which are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004, help ensure environmentally friendly vehicle washing. What's more, the concentrate from Kärcher's VehiclePro range impresses with a high yield of up to 60 car washes per litre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23,4
Product
- Ultra-effective high-pressure detergent for vehicle washes
- Dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, tree sap, mud and insects
- Rapidly effective
- Extremely economical
- Rapidly separates oil/water in the oil separator.
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 9/23 G
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles