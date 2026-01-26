Odstranjivač insekata RM 618, 500ml

Nežno odstranjuje insekte sa farbanih površina, radijatorske rešetke, spoljašnjih retrovizora, panela i plastike.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Pakovanje (Kom) 8
Težina (kg) 0,5
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,7
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Lakirane površine
  • Metal
  • Hrom
  • Plastika