Shampoing voitures concentré RM 562, 500ml

Shampoing voitures concentré pour nettoyer les véhicules tout en respectant les matériaux. Élimine l'huile, les graisses, ainsi que les saletés dues à l'hiver et au trafic, sur la peinture, le verre, le plastique et le chrome. Donne 5 l de détergent dilué.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids (kg) 0,5
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Shampoing voitures concentré RM 562, 500ml
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Plastique
  • Fenêtres et vitres
  • Surfaces peintes
  • Chrome
Accessoires