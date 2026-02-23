Shampoing voitures concentré RM 562, 500ml
Shampoing voitures concentré pour nettoyer les véhicules tout en respectant les matériaux. Élimine l'huile, les graisses, ainsi que les saletés dues à l'hiver et au trafic, sur la peinture, le verre, le plastique et le chrome. Donne 5 l de détergent dilué.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Conditionnement (ml)
|500
|Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s))
|8
|Poids (kg)
|0,5
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini Plus
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K Mini
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car&Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition *DE
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.110 *EU
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.160 PLUS *EU
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.185 PLUS *EU
- K 2.190 *EU
- K 2.300 T50 WB *EU
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.36 M plus
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50*EU
- K 2.390 T50 *EU
- K 2.400 + T50 *EU
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T 50
- K 2.425 + T50 *EU
- K 2.460 M PLUS T50 *EU
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.59 M plus
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS *EU
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS T50 *EU
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.900M PLUS *BLX
- K 2.900M PLUS T80 *BLX
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.98 M
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR *EU
- K 2.980 M plus WB *EU
- K 2.980M PLUS T80*EU
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150 *EU
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.200 compact
- K 3.550 *EU
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 *EU
- K 3.580 T200 *EU
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.80 MD T250 *EU
- K 3.80 MD plus T250 RR *EU
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.82 MD plus VPS T250 *EU
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 4
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home *EU
- K 4.20 M PLUS T 200 *EU
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 Jubilee T 250
- K 4.80 MD T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic + T 250
- K 4.82 MD T250 *EU
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5.200 compact
- K 5.520 T400 *EU
- K 5.70 MD T 250 *EU
- K 5.79 T 250
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Pure Home *EU
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.200 compact
- K 7.280 MD Plus *EU
- K 7.350
- K 7.400 *EU
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 eco!ogic + T 400
- K 7.85 MD
- K3 Car & Home T50
- K4 eco!ogic
- K 2.14
- K 3 Full Control
- K 4 Compact *EU
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 7
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 2.105
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 214 + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 2300 + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 238 M + T50
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 380 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 480 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K 570 M +
- Nettoyeur haute pression K4600
Domaines d'utilisation
- Plastique
- Fenêtres et vitres
- Surfaces peintes
- Chrome