Autoshampoo concentraat RM 562, 500ml

Autoshampoo concentraat voor een efficiënte voertuigreiniging. Verwijdert olie, vet, winter- en straatvuil van lak, glas, kunststof en chroom. Opbrengst: 500 ml levert 5 l reinigingsmiddel op.

Autoshampoo concentraat voor een efficiënte voertuigreiniging. Verwijdert olie, vet, winter- en straatvuil van lak, glas, kunststof en chroom. Opbrengst: 500 ml levert 5 l verdunt en gebruiksklaar reinigingsmiddel op.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Inhoud van de verpakking (ml) 500
Verpakkingseenheid (Stuk(s)) 8
Gewicht (kg) 0,5
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,6
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Compatibele apparaten
Toepassingen
  • Kunststof
  • Ramen en glazen oppervlaktes
  • Geschilderde oppervlakken
  • Chroom
