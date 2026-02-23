Autoshampoo concentraat RM 562, 500ml
Autoshampoo concentraat voor een efficiënte voertuigreiniging. Verwijdert olie, vet, winter- en straatvuil van lak, glas, kunststof en chroom. Opbrengst: 500 ml levert 5 l verdunt en gebruiksklaar reinigingsmiddel op.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Inhoud van de verpakking (ml)
|500
|Verpakkingseenheid (Stuk(s))
|8
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,5
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,6
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.160 PLUS
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.200 Balcony WB
- K 2.300
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36 M
- K 2.36M T 50
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50
- K 2.390 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.425
- K 2.460 M PLUS T50
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.59 M plus
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS T50
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.900M PLUS T80
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T50
- K 2.98 M plus
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR
- K 2.980 M plus WB
- K 2.980M PLUS T80
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.150 T250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T250
- K 3.80 MD plus T250 RR
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.82 MD plus VPS T250
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 3.99M-PLUS
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.20 M T200
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 M T 250
- K 4.80 MD T 250
- K 4.80 MD plus
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.82 MD T250
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5.200
- K 5.520 T400 *EU
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.70 MD T 250
- K 5.79 T 250
- K 5.80 MD ALU
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.350 MD
- K 7.400
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 MD
- K 7.91 MD
- K4 eco!ogic
Toepassingen
- Kunststof
- Ramen en glazen oppervlaktes
- Geschilderde oppervlakken
- Chroom