Kit de flexibles pour l’alimentation en eau
Kit de flexibles pour l’alimentation en eau (nettoyeurs haute pression, arrosage du jardin). Avec 10 m de flexible PrimoFlex® (1/2’’), coupleur avec ou sans Aqua Stop, raccord universel pour robinets sans filetage.
Ce kit de flexibles destiné à l’alimentation en eau peut servir de flexible d’adduction pour un nettoyeur haute pression et de flexible d’arrosage du jardin. Prêt à être raccordé, ce kit comprend un flexible PrimoFlex® (1/2’’) de 10 m et exempt de phthalates, un coupleur, un coupleur avec Aqua Stop et un raccord universel pour robinet non fileté. La pièce de réduction permet un raccord confortable aux robinets d’un diamètre extérieur de 15 à 20 mm. Montage sans outils!
Caractéristiques et avantages
Jeu de flexibles prêts à être raccordés
Flexible PrimoFlex® 10 m 1/2"
Raccordement universel pour robinet
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Longueur de flexible (m)
|10
|Taille du filetage
|G1/2
|Couleur
|jaune
|Poids (kg)
|1.2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
Le raccordement de ces produits au réseau d'eau potable nécessite de respecter les exigences de la norme EN 1717. Le cas échéant, adressez-vous à un spécialiste des installations sanitaires.
Appareils compatibles
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M PLUS *CH
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.54M PLUS
- K 2.59M *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 2.91MD PLUS
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.91MD PLUS
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
Domaines d'utilisation
- Arrosage du jardin
- Appareils et outils de jardinage