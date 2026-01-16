Ce kit de flexibles destiné à l’alimentation en eau peut servir de flexible d’adduction pour un nettoyeur haute pression et de flexible d’arrosage du jardin. Prêt à être raccordé, ce kit comprend un flexible PrimoFlex® (1/2’’) de 10 m et exempt de phthalates, un coupleur, un coupleur avec Aqua Stop et un raccord universel pour robinet non fileté. La pièce de réduction permet un raccord confortable aux robinets d’un diamètre extérieur de 15 à 20 mm. Montage sans outils!