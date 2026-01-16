Kit de flexibles pour l’alimentation en eau

Kit de flexibles pour l’alimentation en eau (nettoyeurs haute pression, arrosage du jardin). Avec 10 m de flexible PrimoFlex® (1/2’’), coupleur avec ou sans Aqua Stop, raccord universel pour robinets sans filetage.

Ce kit de flexibles destiné à l’alimentation en eau peut servir de flexible d’adduction pour un nettoyeur haute pression et de flexible d’arrosage du jardin. Prêt à être raccordé, ce kit comprend un flexible PrimoFlex® (1/2’’) de 10 m et exempt de phthalates, un coupleur, un coupleur avec Aqua Stop et un raccord universel pour robinet non fileté. La pièce de réduction permet un raccord confortable aux robinets d’un diamètre extérieur de 15 à 20 mm. Montage sans outils!

Caractéristiques et avantages
Jeu de flexibles prêts à être raccordés
Flexible PrimoFlex® 10 m 1/2"
Raccordement universel pour robinet
Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur de flexible (m) 10
Taille du filetage G1/2
Couleur jaune
Poids (kg) 1.2
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 270 x 270 x 80

Le raccordement de ces produits au réseau d'eau potable nécessite de respecter les exigences de la norme EN 1717. Le cas échéant, adressez-vous à un spécialiste des installations sanitaires.

Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Arrosage du jardin
  • Appareils et outils de jardinage