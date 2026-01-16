Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung
Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung (Hochdruckreiniger, Gartenbewässerung). Mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (½"), Schlauchkupplung mit und ohne Aqua Stop, Universal-Anschluss für Hähne ohne Gewinde.
Das Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das anschlussfertige Set besteht aus 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (½"), einer Schlauchkupplung, einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop sowie einem Universal-Anschluss für Wasserhähne ohne Gewinde. Dank Reduzierstück werden mit dem Hahnanschluss Wasserhähne mit Außendurchmesser zwischen 15 und 20 mm komfortabel abgedeckt. Die Montage erfolgt ohne Werkzeug.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Anschlussfertiges Schlauchset
- Ideal zur Gartenbewässerung – und zur Wasserversorgung bei Hochdruckreinigung.
10 m 1/2"-PrimoFlex®-Schlauch
- Flexibel und mit druckfester gewebter Armierung.
Universeller Hahnanschluss
- Komfortabler Anschluss an Wasserhähne ohne Gewinde mit Außendurchmesser zwischen 15 und 20 mm.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|10
|Gewindegröße
|G1/2
|Farbe
|Gelb
|Gewicht (kg)
|1.2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1.3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
Beim Anschluss dieser Produkte an das Trinkwassernetz sind die Anforderungen der EN 1717 zu beachten. Fragen Sie im Bedarfsfall ihren Sanitärfachbetrieb.
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.040 M T 50
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.16
- K 2.20 M T 50
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.54 M
- K 2.59 MD
- K 2.850 ECO
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD WRC
- K 3.96 M plus
- K 3.98 M
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.900M T300
- K 4.91MD
- K 4.98 M
- K 4.990 MD T 250
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M Plus
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85M Plus
- K 5.86 MD T 250 HC 60
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.300
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Gartengeräte und -werkzeuge