Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung

Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung (Hochdruckreiniger, Gartenbewässerung). Mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (½"), Schlauchkupplung mit und ohne Aqua Stop, Universal-Anschluss für Hähne ohne Gewinde.

Das Schlauchset zur Wasserversorgung eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das anschlussfertige Set besteht aus 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (½"), einer Schlauchkupplung, einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop sowie einem Universal-Anschluss für Wasserhähne ohne Gewinde. Dank Reduzierstück werden mit dem Hahnanschluss Wasserhähne mit Außendurchmesser zwischen 15 und 20 mm komfortabel abgedeckt. Die Montage erfolgt ohne Werkzeug.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Anschlussfertiges Schlauchset
  • Ideal zur Gartenbewässerung – und zur Wasserversorgung bei Hochdruckreinigung.
10 m 1/2"-PrimoFlex®-Schlauch
  • Flexibel und mit druckfester gewebter Armierung.
Universeller Hahnanschluss
  • Komfortabler Anschluss an Wasserhähne ohne Gewinde mit Außendurchmesser zwischen 15 und 20 mm.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 10
Gewindegröße G1/2
Farbe Gelb
Gewicht (kg) 1.2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1.3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 270 x 270 x 80

Beim Anschluss dieser Produkte an das Trinkwassernetz sind die Anforderungen der EN 1717 zu beachten. Fragen Sie im Bedarfsfall ihren Sanitärfachbetrieb.

Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Gartengeräte und -werkzeuge