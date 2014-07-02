Set de raccordement pour nettoyeur haute pression

Set de raccordement idéal pour l'alimentation en eau d'un nettoyeur haute pression.

Ce set est équipé d’un tuyau 10 M 19 mm avec Double renfort tressé et tricoté, d’un raccord rapide universel avec système breveté, qui s’adapte à tous les types de tuyaux, d’un raccord rapide universel aquastop pour déconnecter facilement tuyaux et accessoires sans éclaboussures et d’une prise robinet G ¾ avec réducteur G ½

Caractéristiques et avantages
Tuyau 10m, 19mm PrimoFlex®
Raccord universel Plus 2.645-193.0
Raccord universel Plus Aquastop 2.645-194.0
Nez de robinet G3/4
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur jaune
Poids (kg) 2.4
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 2.4
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

Le raccordement de ces produits au réseau d'eau potable nécessite de respecter les exigences de la norme EN 1717. Le cas échéant, adressez-vous à un spécialiste des installations sanitaires.

Appareils compatibles