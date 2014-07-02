Ce set est équipé d’un tuyau 10 M 19 mm avec Double renfort tressé et tricoté, d’un raccord rapide universel avec système breveté, qui s’adapte à tous les types de tuyaux, d’un raccord rapide universel aquastop pour déconnecter facilement tuyaux et accessoires sans éclaboussures et d’une prise robinet G ¾ avec réducteur G ½