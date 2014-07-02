Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger

Schlauchset zur Hochdruckreinigung oder Gartenbewässerung. Mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (3/4"), G3/4-Hahnanschluss, 1 x Universal-Schlauchkupplung sowie Universalkupplung mit Aqua Stop.

Das Schlauchset eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das Set besteht aus 10 m phthalatfreiem (< 0,1 %) PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (3/4"), einem G3/4-Hahnanschluss, einer Universal-Schlauchkupplung sowie einer Universal-Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop. Die Gartenschläuche der Kärcher Bewässerungslinie präsentieren sich extrem flexibel, robust und knickfest. Die Vorteile liegen auf der Hand: Lange Lebensdauer und einfache Handhabung für erstklassige Gartenpflege. Denn Bewässern mit Kärcher ist Bewässerung mit Köpfchen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® Schlauch
Universal-Schlauchkupplung Plus 2.645-193.0
Universal-Schlauchkupplung Plus mit Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4-Hahnanschluss
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Gelb
Gewicht (kg) 2.4
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 2.4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

Beim Anschluss dieser Produkte an das Trinkwassernetz sind die Anforderungen der EN 1717 zu beachten. Fragen Sie im Bedarfsfall ihren Sanitärfachbetrieb.

Kompatible Geräte