SZCZOTKA DO FELG I KÓŁ

Szczotka przeznaczona do mycia kół i felg w połączeniu z myjkami ciśnieniowymi Kärcher. Dzięki miękkiej szczecinie nie rysuje delikatnych powierzchni. Równomiernie rozprowadza wodę i z łatwością dociera do najmniejszych szczelin.

Szczotka do kół i felg z okrągłym włosiem zapewnia bardzo skuteczne czyszczenie. Szczotka dociera do trudno dostępnych miejsc, nawet do najmniejszych otworów, aby dokładnie czyścić koła lub felgi. Równomierne rozprowadzenie wody 360° do rozpuszczania i spłukiwania brudu. Wysokiej jakości włosie zapewnia delikatne i skuteczne czyszczenie. Doskonałe, kompleksowe rezultaty czyszczenia. Zestaw zawiera nakrętkę do solidnego podłączenia pistoletu spryskującego i ergonomiczny uchwyt do łatwej obsługi. W skrócie: Idealne rozwiązanie zapewniające czystość oraz połysk kół i felg. Szczotka do kół i felg pasuje do wszystkich myjek ciśnieniowych Kärcher, modele od K 2 do K 7.

Cechy i zalety
Podawanie wody w zakresie 360°
  • Czyści równomiernie i usuwa oporny brud
Szczotki wysokiej jakości
  • Efektywne i delikatne czyszczenie
Podawanie środka czyszczącego
  • Dokładne i efektywne czyszczenie.
Obrotowe
  • Dociera do trudnodostępnych miejsc
Szczotka do mycia felg
  • Do wszystkich typów pojazdów
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 0,3
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 0,4
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 422 x 80 x 101

Zastosowania
  • Felg
