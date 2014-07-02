Szczotka do kół i felg z okrągłym włosiem zapewnia bardzo skuteczne czyszczenie. Szczotka dociera do trudno dostępnych miejsc, nawet do najmniejszych otworów, aby dokładnie czyścić koła lub felgi. Równomierne rozprowadzenie wody 360° do rozpuszczania i spłukiwania brudu. Wysokiej jakości włosie zapewnia delikatne i skuteczne czyszczenie. Doskonałe, kompleksowe rezultaty czyszczenia. Zestaw zawiera nakrętkę do solidnego podłączenia pistoletu spryskującego i ergonomiczny uchwyt do łatwej obsługi. W skrócie: Idealne rozwiązanie zapewniające czystość oraz połysk kół i felg. Szczotka do kół i felg pasuje do wszystkich myjek ciśnieniowych Kärcher, modele od K 2 do K 7.