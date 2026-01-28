Parfaite pour nettoyer les coins et les bords : spécialement conçue pour les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7, cette protection anti-éclaboussures protège l’utilisateur et l’environnement des projections d’eau. Sa transparence permet de bien voir la zone à nettoyer à tout moment. Cet accessoire est bien sûr compatible avec toutes les nouvelles lances Vario Power et Multi Jet, ainsi qu’avec les nouvelles buses rotatives. Non compatible avec les lances Multi Power 5 en 1 MP 145 et MP 180 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))