Protection anti-éclaboussures

Protection anti-éclaboussures transparente pour les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7, qui protège l’utilisateur et l’environnement des projections d’eau. Idéale pour le nettoyage des coins et des bords.

Parfaite pour nettoyer les coins et les bords : spécialement conçue pour les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7, cette protection anti-éclaboussures protège l’utilisateur et l’environnement des projections d’eau. Sa transparence permet de bien voir la zone à nettoyer à tout moment. Cet accessoire est bien sûr compatible avec toutes les nouvelles lances Vario Power et Multi Jet, ainsi qu’avec les nouvelles buses rotatives. Non compatible avec les lances Multi Power 5 en 1 MP 145 et MP 180 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))

Caractéristiques et avantages
Protection anti-éclaboussures
  • Protection fiable de l'utilisateur contre les éclaboussures d'eau – particulièrement en nettoyant les coins et les bords.
Design transparent
  • Une vue claire sur la surface à nettoyer permet de meilleurs résultats de nettoyage.
Différents adaptateurs sont inclus standard dans la livraison
  • Compatible avec toutels les nouvelles lances Vario Power et Multi Jets, ainsi qu'avec les buses rotatives anciennes et nouvelles.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 0.3
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 220 x 188 x 237

Non compatible avec les lances Multi Power 5 en 1 MP 145 et MP 180 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)

Domaines d'utilisation
  • Escaliers
  • Surfaces dans la maison et le jardin
