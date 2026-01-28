Protection anti-éclaboussures
Protection anti-éclaboussures transparente pour les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7, qui protège l’utilisateur et l’environnement des projections d’eau. Idéale pour le nettoyage des coins et des bords.
Parfaite pour nettoyer les coins et les bords : spécialement conçue pour les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7, cette protection anti-éclaboussures protège l’utilisateur et l’environnement des projections d’eau. Sa transparence permet de bien voir la zone à nettoyer à tout moment. Cet accessoire est bien sûr compatible avec toutes les nouvelles lances Vario Power et Multi Jet, ainsi qu’avec les nouvelles buses rotatives. Non compatible avec les lances Multi Power 5 en 1 MP 145 et MP 180 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))
Caractéristiques et avantages
Caractéristiques et avantages
- Protection fiable de l'utilisateur contre les éclaboussures d'eau – particulièrement en nettoyant les coins et les bords.
Design transparent
- Une vue claire sur la surface à nettoyer permet de meilleurs résultats de nettoyage.
Différents adaptateurs sont inclus standard dans la livraison
- Compatible avec toutels les nouvelles lances Vario Power et Multi Jets, ainsi qu'avec les buses rotatives anciennes et nouvelles.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|0.3
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|220 x 188 x 237
Non compatible avec les lances Multi Power 5 en 1 MP 145 et MP 180 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 855 HS plus
- K5 Full Control
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
Domaines d'utilisation
- Escaliers
- Surfaces dans la maison et le jardin
Pièces de rechange Protection anti-éclaboussures
Pièces de rechange d'origine Kärcher
De nombreux défauts peuvent être réparés en remplaçant la pièce défectueuse par la pièce de rechange correspondante. Cela permet non seulement de réduire les coûts, mais aussi de protéger les ressources de notre planète.
Veuillez noter que les pièces de rechange ne peuvent être remplacées que par un personnel spécialisé et formé, sinon, tout droit à garantie sera perdu (conditions de garantie).
Home & Garden
Commandez votre pièce de rechange dans notre boutique en ligne dédiée aux pièces de rechange ou adressez-vous au partenaire SAV Kärcher le plus proche de chez vous.
Professional
Commandez votre pièce de rechange dans notre boutique en ligne dédiée aux pièces de rechange, contactez-nous directement ou adressez-vous au partenaire SAV Kärcher le plus proche de chez vous.