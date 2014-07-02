Filtre à eau

Filtre à eau pour protéger la pompe du nettoyeur haute pression contre les particules d’impuretés des eaux polluées. En filtrant les particules d’impuretés, vous augmentez la durée de vie du nettoyeur haute pression. Convient à tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des gammes K 2 à K 7.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Protection de la pompe du nettoyeur haute pression contre les particules contenus dans l'eau
  • Augmente la durée de vie du nettoyeur haute pression
Filtre à eau
  • Contenu toujours visible
Stop l'entrée de particules dans la pompe
  • Lavable
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur anthracite
Poids (kg) 0.1
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Filtration des impuretés dans l'eau