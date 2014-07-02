Lance Vario Power VP 180 S Short 360° pour K 2-K 7

VP 180 S : la lance courte Vario Power Short 360° avec réglage de la pression en continu et articulation ajustable à 360° est idéale pour nettoyer les endroits étroits et difficilement accessibles.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Ajustement continue
  • La pression peut être ajustée à la tâche de nettoyage
Economie de temps
  • Pas besoin de changer de lance
Joint flexible
  • Ajustement à 360°
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 0.2
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Endroits difficiles d’accès (coins, jointures, fentes, etc.)
  • Passages de roue
  • Bac à fleurs
  • Poubelles