Lance Vario Power VP 180 S Short 360° pour K 2-K 7
VP 180 S : la lance courte Vario Power Short 360° avec réglage de la pression en continu et articulation ajustable à 360° est idéale pour nettoyer les endroits étroits et difficilement accessibles.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Ajustement continue
- La pression peut être ajustée à la tâche de nettoyage
Economie de temps
- Pas besoin de changer de lance
Joint flexible
- Ajustement à 360°
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|0.2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2.100
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
Domaines d'utilisation
- Endroits difficiles d’accès (coins, jointures, fentes, etc.)
- Passages de roue
- Bac à fleurs
- Poubelles