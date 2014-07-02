VP 180 S Vario Power Jet Short 360° für K 2-K 7

VP 180 S: Das kurze Vario Power Jet Short 360° mit stufenloser Druckregulierung und verstellbarem 360°-Gelenk ist ideal für die Reinigung nahe gelegener, schwer zugänglicher Stellen.

VP 180 S: Das kurze und leichte Vario Power Jet Short 360° mit stufenloser Druckregulierung und flexibel verstellbarem 360°-Gelenk ist ideal für die Reinigung nahe gelegener, schwer zugänglicher Stellen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Stufenlose Verstellung
  • Anpassung des Drucks an die jeweilige Reinigungsaufgabe.
Zeitersparnis
  • Auf einen Strahlrohrwechsel kann verzichtet werden.
Flexibles Gelenk
  • Verstellbares 360°-Gelenk
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0.2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62

Videos

Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Schwer zugängliche Stellen (Ecken, Fugen, Ritzen, etc.)
  • Radkästen
  • Blumenkübel
  • Mülltonnen