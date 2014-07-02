Set de joints toriques de rechange

Set de joints toriques de rechange pour le remplacement simple des joints toriques et bouchons de sécurité sur les accessoires pour nettoyeurs haute pression.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Changement des joints toriques
  • Remplacement facile des joints toriques et des fiches de sécurité pour les accessoires des nettoyeurs haute pression
Simple à remplacer
  • Très pratique
Joints toriques de remplacement
  • Longue durée de vie
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur noir
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
Appareils compatibles