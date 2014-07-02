Set de joints toriques de rechange
Set de joints toriques de rechange pour le remplacement simple des joints toriques et bouchons de sécurité sur les accessoires pour nettoyeurs haute pression.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Changement des joints toriques
- Remplacement facile des joints toriques et des fiches de sécurité pour les accessoires des nettoyeurs haute pression
Simple à remplacer
- Très pratique
Joints toriques de remplacement
- Longue durée de vie
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|17 x 17 x 13
Appareils compatibles
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M PLUS *CH
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 855 HS plus
- K5 Full Control
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini