O-Ring Set

Ersatz-O-Ring-Set zum einfachen Austausch und Wechsel von O-Ringen und Sicherheitsstopfen an Hochdruckreiniger-Zubehör.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Wechsel von O-Ring(en)
  • Einfacher Austausch von O-Ringen und Sicherheitsstopfen an Hochdruckreiniger-Zubehör.
Einfaches Wechseln
  • Hohe Anwenderfreundlichkeit
Ersatz-O-Ring(e)
  • Lange Haltbarkeit.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
Kompatible Geräte