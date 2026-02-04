Glass Finisher 3 en 1 RM 627, 1l

Une économie de temps et d'effort: le produit de finition Glass Finisher 3-en-1 assure une propreté durable sans taches ni traces et il convient particulièrement aux grandes surfaces vitrées difficiles d'accès (p. ex. vérandas ou façades vitrées). Avec formule de protection contre le réencrassement. Aucun effet sur les surfaces en verre à revêtement.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (l) 1
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 6
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Propriétés
  • Nettoyage de surfaces en verre sans traits
  • Protection fiable contre la ré-encrassement.
  • Économie de temps jusqu'à 30%
  • Adapté aux appareils de Kärcher et compatibilité garantie avec les matériaux
  • Le corps du flacon est constitué à 100 % de plastique recyclé
  • Made in Germany
Glass Finisher 3 en 1 RM 627, 1l
Glass Finisher 3 en 1 RM 627, 1l
Avertissements
Mises en garde et recommandations de sécurité selon les Directives CE
  • P102 Tenir hors de portée des enfants.
  • EUH 210 Fiche de données de sécurité disponible sur demande.
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Large surface vitrée
  • Jardin d'hiver