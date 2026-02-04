Glass Finisher 3 en 1 RM 627, 1l

Une économie de temps et d'effort: le produit de finition Glass Finisher 3-en-1 assure une propreté durable sans taches ni traces et il convient particulièrement aux grandes surfaces vitrées difficiles d'accès (p. ex. vérandas ou façades vitrées). Avec formule de protection contre le réencrassement. Aucun effet sur les surfaces en verre à revêtement.