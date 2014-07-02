Shampoing voitures 3 en 1 RM 610, 1l

Produit doux spécialement élaboré pour le nettoyage en profondeur des voitures, camionnettes, remorques, motos, etc.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (l) 1
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 6
Poids (kg) 1
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Propriétés
  • Détergent universel puissant et très doux aux matériaux
  • Pour le nettoyage des points sensibles sur des véhicules ou des motos
  • Nettoyage rapide et efficace in combinaison avec un nettoyeur haute pression Kärcher
  • Formule de séchage rapide pour un séchage sans traits sans besoin d'un polissage manuel après le nettoyage
  • Formule Ultra Gloss pour une brillance étincellante de toute la véhicule
  • Le système Plug ’n’ Clean est la façon la plus facile et la plus rapide pour appliquer des détergents à l'aide d'un nettoyeur haute pression Kärcher
  • Détergent prêt à l'emploi (RTU)
  • Adapté aux appareils de Kärcher et compatibilité garantie avec les matériaux
  • Le corps du flacon est constitué à 100 % de plastique recyclé
  • Made in Germany
Shampoing voitures 3 en 1 RM 610, 1l
Shampoing voitures 3 en 1 RM 610, 1l
Avertissements
Mises en garde et recommandations de sécurité selon les Directives CE
  • P102 Tenir hors de portée des enfants.
  • EUH 210 Fiche de données de sécurité disponible sur demande.
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Véhicules