Starter kit Battery Power 18/50
Incl. 18 V / 5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and 18 V fast charger: The Battery Power 18/50 Starter Kit for use in all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.
The 18 V fast charger can charge the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology up to 80% in just 94 minutes. The Kärcher Battery Power 18/50 Starter Kit can be used for all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level at all times.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryFor use in all 18 V Kärcher battery platform devices.
18 V fast chargerCharges the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 94 minutes.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
- Guarantees consistent performance while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Wall mount
- For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|battery charge time with fast charger
|
18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 min (80 %) / 143 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|184 x 133 x 147
Scope of supply
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
Videos
Compatible machines
- PSW 18-20 Battery
- SE 3-18 Compact
- SE 3-18 Compact Battery Set 2.5
- SE 3-18 Compact Home
- SE 3-18 Compact Home Battery Set 5.0-F
- SE 3-18 Compact Home D1 Battery Set 2.5-F
- TLO 2-18
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
- WRE 18-55
- WRE 18-55 Battery Set