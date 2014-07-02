Nettoyant pour plastique 3 en 1 RM 613, 1l

Nettoyant pour plastique puissant avec une formule 3 en 1 unique, offrant non seulement une puissance de nettoyage maximale grâce à un détachant actif, mais également une formule de protection des couleurs et des matériaux. Pour une efficacité de nettoyage maximale, entretien et protection en un seul passage. Utilisable sur le mobilier de jardin, les cadres en plastique et d'autres surfaces en plastique.